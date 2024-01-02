Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Decreased by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$75.48 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.
Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.