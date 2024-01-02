Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Decreased by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$85.87.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$75.48 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

