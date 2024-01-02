Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Boosted by Zacks Research

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

