Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Issued By Zacks Research

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.93 on Monday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $935,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

