Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for NeoGenomics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NeoGenomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

