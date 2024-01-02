Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.16 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $131.64 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 400.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49964143 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,154,213.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

