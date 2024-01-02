Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

