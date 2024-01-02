Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 19th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Preformed Line Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PLPC opened at $133.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.65. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $184.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.44 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on PLPC

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.