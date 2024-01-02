PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.38.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PPL by 274.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 714,758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 260.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 333,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

