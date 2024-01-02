Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR) Short Interest Update

Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pono Capital Three Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTHR opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Pono Capital Three has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Three

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTHR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Three during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital Three Company Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

