PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
PLDT Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PLDT stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $936.49 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
