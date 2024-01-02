PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

PLDT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $936.49 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PLDT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PLDT by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PLDT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

