Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of Ichor worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

