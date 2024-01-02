Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,503 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $1,668,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $213,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell by 9.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

