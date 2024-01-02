Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 12,475 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

C opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

