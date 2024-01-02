Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $288.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day moving average of $258.38. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

