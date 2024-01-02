Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 168.2% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

