Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

