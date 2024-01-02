Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.