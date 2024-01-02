Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.