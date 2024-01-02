Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

BA opened at $260.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

