Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

COP opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.