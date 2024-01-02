Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
