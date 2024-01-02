Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

