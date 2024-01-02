Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,610.00

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,610 ($45.97) and last traded at GBX 3,595.60 ($45.79), with a volume of 31938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,584 ($45.64).

Pershing Square Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a current ratio of 65.82 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,027.70.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 367.13%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

