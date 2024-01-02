PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

