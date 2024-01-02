Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

