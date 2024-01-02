Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAM. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAM

Pampa Energía Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAM stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Pampa Energía by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.