Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

