Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.58.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

