Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.58.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
