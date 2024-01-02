ONUS (ONUS) Price Up 2.2% This Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $36.22 million and approximately $2,683.02 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37302995 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

