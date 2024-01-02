NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $28,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.94. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $153.10 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

