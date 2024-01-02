NiSource (NYSE:NI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

NI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

