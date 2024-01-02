NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 399,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.72%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

