New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) vs. Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) Critical Analysis

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 8.25% 7.38% 4.51% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Meta Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Meta Data.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Meta Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.00 billion 4.15 $177.34 million $1.64 44.68 Meta Data $32.43 million 0.44 $694.49 million N/A N/A

Meta Data has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Meta Data on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Meta Data

(Get Free Report)

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of smart education platforms for academics and professional training centers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.