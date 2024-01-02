Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

