Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $85.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. Natera has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $104,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,253,430. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

