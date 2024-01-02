Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Morningstar has increased its dividend by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $289.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 9,100.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.