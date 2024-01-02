Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

