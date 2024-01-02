Metahero (HERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.17 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $31.17 million and approximately $901,339.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

