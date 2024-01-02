Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE MTR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.93% and a return on equity of 129.71%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

