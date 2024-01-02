Martin Currie Global Portfolio Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of MNP opened at GBX 344.53 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 329.75. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.64 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 358 ($4.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £252.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,288.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

