Martin Currie Global Portfolio Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of MNP opened at GBX 344.53 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 329.75. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.64 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 358 ($4.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £252.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,288.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.08.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio
