Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of Loop Industries worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Loop Industries by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 6,151.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

