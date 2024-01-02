Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

