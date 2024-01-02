LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Invests $110,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.32.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

