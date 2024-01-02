Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.55). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CYTK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $87.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

