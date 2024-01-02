Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $346.55 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.28. The firm has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

