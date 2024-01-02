Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) versus First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Financial Survey

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 5.33 $438.65 million $4.04 26.31 First Industrial Realty Trust $539.93 million 12.90 $359.13 million $2.02 26.07

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 19.75% 35.03% 6.35% First Industrial Realty Trust 44.50% 10.47% 5.31%

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lamar Advertising pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lamar Advertising and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Industrial Realty Trust 2 3 4 0 2.22

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $53.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats First Industrial Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 69.4 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2023.

