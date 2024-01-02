Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 11/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $847.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 2.00. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

