Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,721,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 1,314,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 291.8 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
OTCMKTS AHODF opened at C$28.86 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of C$27.95 and a 12 month high of C$35.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.04.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
