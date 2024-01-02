Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $38.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

