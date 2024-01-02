Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 286.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,977,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.