Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,210 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

